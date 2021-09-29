Ardover Maricia North, affectionately known as Dova, 36 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 peacefully at her home. Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00am at the Museum of the Albemarle with Presiding Elder Donald Jones, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Spellman Family Cemetery, Moyock, NC. Dova was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on March 29, 1985. She was predeceased by her father, Keith North. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Mercer North of Moyock, NC; her son, Jasion Mercer of Moyock, NC; sisters Ralisha Mercer of Greensboro, NC; Nikisha Mercer of Moyock, NC; and Jenanne Sparks of Cincinnati, OH; brothers Lamar Harris, Zachary Johnson, and Keith North, Jr. all of Cincinnati, OH; nephew Rashad Mercer of Winston Salem, NC; niece Daneja Wade of Greensboro, NC; special friends Jerel Seymore Teesha Dunton both of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Arrangements are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.