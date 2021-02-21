Arlene C. Wilson

Arlene Faye Chappell Wilson, 69, of 1967 New Hope Road, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Wilson was born in Chowan County on April 30, 1951, one of six children born to the late Otis Randolph and Clara Marie Bunch Chappell. With her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Chappell; and by her twin sister, Marlene Wilson. As a child, she was raised in the fellowship of Chappell Hill Baptist Church. Employed in earlier years with George C. Moore Company in Edenton, and then with Apricot Manufacturing in Hertford, she later became a licensed Pedicurist and opened her own business, “Pedies by Arlene”. In addition, she and her husband owned Shear Classic Salon. After selling their businesses, Arlene went to work with True Images, from which she retired. Surviving are her husband of nearly 30 years, William R. “Johnny” Wilson; her daughter, Amy Lane (Austin) of Hertford; her son, Michael Lane (Leah) of Camden; two sisters, Marie Chappell and Vicki Colson, both of Edenton; her brother, Wayne Chappell of Midland, TX; seven grandchildren, Malissa, Victoria, Morgan, Amanda, Micala, Alden, Ethan, and Jaydon; and three great-grandchildren, Zaidyn, Aden, and Natalie. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 25th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. No formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing measures should be recognized. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or online at www.spcaofnenc.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
