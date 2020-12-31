Luby Arnold Wiley, Jr, age 62, of Hope Ct., Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 12, 1958 to the late Luby Arnold Wiley and Lillie Mae Russell Wiley, he was the husband of Jackie Banks Wiley. Arnold was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Michelle Wiley, Pamela Lynette Wiley and Kimberly Lorraine Shunk (Schuyler) all of Elizabeth City. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Woodville Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Feehan officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wiley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
