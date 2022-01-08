Arthur Gallop, Jr.

Arthur Allen Gallop, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Arthur Allen Gallop, Jr., age 85 of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Sentara Careplex Hampton. He was born December 6, 1936 to the late Arthur Allen Gallop, Sr. and Mary Lee Stott Gallop. Allen served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Afterward he worked at the Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant for thirty years. Allen was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and an avid waterman who especially enjoyed crabbing, cooking and sharing the harvest. He was probably best known for his attention to the needs of his neighbors, where he was very active visiting his neighbors, offering assistance as needed and especially ensuring the elderly of the neighborhood were safe and sound.
Allen grew up in the family home on Rivershore Road. He was always thankful that his parents build their home on the river. When his parents were dating they would often drive down the dirt road along the river that started at the old hospital. On one ride Mary Lee pointed to the lot on which their home was later built and said."That's where I want to live." And so they did and they all three lived there until their death.
Allen's favorite plan for retirement was to travel. Allen ran into Diana at a neighbor's wedding. Diana invited him to join the group of singles that did many things together. They attended First United Methodist Church together and filled one whole pew across the middle of the church. Allen was invited to a party at the country club for which his best friends, Sis and Skipper Hall, were some of the hosts. He was trying to figure out who he could take and not have to introduce to anyone as he worried about remembering names. He mentally made a list and decided he would ask Diana as she knew everyone and he would not have to worry about introductions. They were married on October 19, 1991. Allen retired after 30 years from his job at Ford and they started to fulfill all the goals of traveling across the USA and Canadian Rockies many times. There are wonderful pictures and moments to refresh their memories.
Allen is survived by his wife, Diana McPherson Gallop; Diana's children, Robert Willard Luther, III; Holly Luther Brothers and husband John, and Banff Forest Luther; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Luther, Robert "Will" Willard Luther, IV, Margaret Estelle Brothers and Anne Paul Brothers; and a host of Gallop cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church officiated by the Rev. Benny Oakes. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Asbury Room of the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Pastor Discretionary Fund, First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Allen Gallop. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .