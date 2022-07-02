Ashton “Skeeter” Colson, Jr., age 66, of New Hope, NC died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center in Barco, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 13, 1956 to the late Ashton Colson, Sr. and Grace Etta Leonard Colson, Skeeter was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction. He is survived by a daughter, Amber Simpson (Chris) of Chesapeake, VA; a son, Eric Colson (Caitlyn) of Shawboro, NC; a sister, Carolyn Godwin of Elizabeth City, NC; the mother of his children, Terry Colson; three grandchildren, Seth Colson, Brianna Colson and Naomi Simpson; and two nieces, Gwen Siebert and Glenda White. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Colson family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
