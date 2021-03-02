Aubrey G. Baccus, of Hertford, NC died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Perquimans County to the late Johnnie Cephas Baccus and Maggie Winslow Baccus, and was the husband of Hope Baccus. He was a building contractor, a member of Pasquotank Ruritans Club, Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, and attended Symons Creek Tabernacle where he served on the Board of Deacons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Pauline White and husband Dempsey of Vienna, VA, and two sisters-in-law, Lois Baccus and Lessie Baccus. He was pre-deceased by four sisters, Leona Meads, Lessie Baccus, Ruby Baccus, and Phyllis Mansfield; and five brothers, Odell Baccus, Lindsay Baccus, Adrian Baccus, Marvin Baccus, and Gilbert W. Baccus. A special thanks to all the friends and loved ones for their prayers for Aubrey. Also, to the third floor South, and North, and MICU for their compassionate care. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Roger Leggett and the Rev. Michael Baccus officiating. Entombment will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Symons Creek Tabernacle, 460 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 123 Nursing Home Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Baccus family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
