Aubrey M. Jordan
PORTSMOUTH, - Aubrey M. Jordan, 71 of Portsmouth, Va departed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are still place. The services will be livestreamed from the funeral home website, www.mitchellcares.com.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Veronica Miller-Jordan of the home; one daughter, Melissa Jordan of Westbury, NY; five sons, Kenneth Ketchen of Westbury, NY, Darrin Nicoleau of Portsmouth, Va, Wayland Nicoleau (Felecia) of Chesapeake, Va, Christopher Miller and Adrian Miller both of Portsmouth, Va; sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Carol L. Jordan (Virginia) of Danville, Va, Diane Robinson (Jimmy) of St. Paul's, NC, Ida Hunter (Ronald) of Chesapeake, Va, William Jordan (Gwen) of Hampton, Va and Wilma Jordan of Belvidere, NC; two aunts, Mabel Jordan and Margaret Jordan both of Belvidere, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
