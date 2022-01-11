Aubrey Tynch

Aubrey D. Tynch
EDENTON - Aubrey Dean Tynch, 67, of 327 Harris Landing Road, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA.
Mr. Tynch was born in Chowan County on May 16, 1954, and was the son of the late Charles Spurgeon, Sr. and Thelma Virginia Goodwin Tynch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Asbell and Mabel McGann; and by brothers, Spurgeon, Jr. and Carroll Tynch.
Employed for 36 years with Vidant Health, he was the Director of Maintenance at Vidant Chowan in Edenton. After his retirement from Vidant, he had worked the last eight years as an Electrician with the Perquimans County Public Schools. In addition, he operated his own Electrical business.
A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he served as an usher and on the church's finance committee. He was a charter member of the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, and served on the Board of Directors for the Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation.
A lifelong resident of the Rocky Hock community, he never lived anywhere else. His faith in the Lord, and his love of his community, his friends, and his church family were guides in his life. His "girls" give testament to him being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Carol Proctor Tynch; three daughters, Shannon Parker (husband, Walter) of Corapeake, Brittany Knowles (husband, Kenny) of South Mills, and Elizabeth Weber (husband, Travis) of Greenville; and five grandchildren, Lil Ray, Dallas, and Clay Knowles, and Carolyne and Lillie Parker. Also surviving are two sisters, Jeanette White of Colerain and Margie Fulghum of Newport News, VA; two brothers, Stanley and Ricky Tynch, both of Edenton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. The burial will follow in the Tynch Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence.
