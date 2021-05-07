Audrey Griffin Armstrong, age 94 of 1238 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her residence. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC at 12 noon. A viewing will be Friday from 4-6 at the funeral home. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Armstrong was the daughter of the late Roy and Mamie Cherry Armstrong. Mrs. Armstrong is survived by one son William C. Armstrong (Marietta) and one daughter Karen Yvette Spellman of Elizabeth City, NC, 1 brother Roy Griffin of Chesapeake, Va and 1 sister Joyce Johnson (Cliff) of South Mills, NC, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grand children.
