Audrey Johnson

Audrey B. Johnson
ELIZABETH CITY - Audrey Margaret Bishop Johnson, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Ashvale, Surrey, England on September 4, 1932 to the late Frederick Bishop and Ellen "Violet" Mills Bishop, she was the widow of John Howard Johnson. She loved her garden, especially flowers, and her "service cat," Patches. Audrey also enjoyed a good cup of hot tea. She was a nanny to many children after raising her own family and was a highly respected woman. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, she will be missed.
She is survived by four daughters, Janice Elliott of Elizabeth City, NC; Beverley Leary and husband Stephen of Edenton, NC, Helen Meads and husband Kevin of Elizabeth City, and Sarah Johnson (Bruce Jones) of Edenton; a son, Phillip Johnson (Annette White) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Pam Gee of Banbury, England; seven grandchildren, Derek Hurdle (Gena), Johnathan Elliott, Megan Tavasso (Lee), Rachel Rowe (Josh), Blake Johnson (Laura Kent), Craig Johnson (Barbara), and Victoria Collins (Elijah Porter); three great-grandchildren, Carson Rowe, Audrey James Hurdle, and Declan Hurdle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a son, Craig Howard Johnson, a son-in-law, Ronald "Ronnie" Larry Elliott, and a brother, Rod Bishop.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. David Brooks officiating. There will be a visitation Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive visitors at all other times at 1516 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Johnson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.