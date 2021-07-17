Audrey Rosemary Hartlove

Audrey Hartlove of Aydlett, NC passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Creator with her loving family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hartlove, and survived by her six children, Penny, Bill, Tom, Ed, Debbie, and John, along with their significant others and a long list of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Baltimore, MD to Karl and Agnes Kraft, she was 96 and, at her end, was just a shadow of the vibrant woman she once was. Audrey grew up watching her brothers and future husband all go off to fight in WWII. She loved to sew and made her own outfits and joined a group of dancers to entertain soldiers for the USO. After marrying, she raised her 4 boys and 2 girls and loved them dearly all the same. She taught her family many life lessons by her own example of gentleness and kindness. She was a beautiful, overly generous, and unobtrusive person but, at times, wasn’t afraid to voice her concerns or opinions, and was always ready to offer her assistance or help. Audrey’s first passion was gardening, especially her African violets. Birdwatching was her second one. She loved her arts, crafts, and sewing to the point that everyone in her family was gifted with something she made in her lifetime. Audrey came from a generation where people were made of tough stuff. They didn’t let small things take them down and they didn’t let the most horrific, unimaginable events cause them to break their stride. She will be dearly missed for her personal example that everybody goes through something hard in life, but we don’t have to be defined or debilitated by it. In her final days, she lived peacefully, calmly, with no drama and no apparent fear. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting/serving the Hartlove family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
