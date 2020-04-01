Audrey Ann Holland Whitson
GAMBRILLS, MD - Audrey Ann Holland
Whitson, 79, of Gambrills, MD, passed away in her home on Friday, March 27, 2020. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer. Her children took care of her and were by her side to the end. Audrey was proud of and loved her family and leaves them
behind with nothing but beautiful memories.
She was born on January 8, 1941, to the late George Phillip and Mary Ann Wright Holland of Edenton, NC. She graduated from John A. Holmes High School and began employment with the CIA in Washington, DC in 1959. She worked her entire career with the federal government, retiring from USDA around 2009. She spent her retirement years doing what she loved, quilting and crafting. She made some beautiful quilts for those she loved.
Audrey leaves behind her daughter,
Cassandra Coleman Bundy of Glen Burnie, MD, her son, Christopher Holland Whitson of Gambrills, MD, son Mike Rommel his wife Jen Rommel of
Stevensville, MD. Her grandchildren, William Douglas Bundy, currently deployed in the Army National Guard of 15 years from Glen Burnie, MD, granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Bundy of
Denver Colorado and granddaughter Madizza Maria
Bundy of Glen Burnie, MD, granddaughter
Shannon Rommel of Stevensville, MD and grandson
Nathan Rommel also of Stevensville, MD, her sister, Wendy Holland Ridgely, husband Chuck Ridgely and brother, Michael Phillip Holland all of Laurel, MD. She was preceded in death by
brother Douglas Ray Holland and sister, Georgia Leigh Holland Hoffman.