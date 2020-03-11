Augustus "Gus" Sutton
ELIZABETH CITY - Augustus "Gus" Sutton Sr., age 72, took wings to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A native of Elizabeth City, he was born on February 8, 1948, to the late Arthur Daniel Sutton, Sr. and Victoria Baker Sutton.
A dedicated teacher, Gus retired from the public schools in Washington, DC, where he taught English.
Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 703 Third Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Reverend Dr. B.J. Caison will be officiating. Viewing will take place on Thursday from 4-7pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7pm at the funeral home, other times at the home of Chester and Vendetta Sutton located at 1618 Brookridge Dr., Elizabeth City, NC.
Gus is survived by two sons, Augustus Sutton, Jr. and Bobby Sutton; grandson, Jakobe Sutton; brother, Chester Sutton (Vendetta); niece, Valerie Sutton-Gallop; nephew, Ian Sutton; great niece, DeVetta Sutton; two great-nephews, Devven Sutton and Terrell Earp; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Sutton family.