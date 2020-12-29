Ayden Jeremiah Jordan, age 13, of Jessup St. Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on June 5, 2007 to Melissa Carol Jordan and Richard A. Steadman, Jr., he was a student at River Road Middle School. Ayden loved his family and loved the outdoors. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Makenzie Nicole Jordan, Destani Barnes, and Kailee Steadman; two brothers, Kaleb Thomas Jordan and Richard Steadman, III; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Jordan and wife Carole; paternal grandparents, Michael and Suzy Staples; an uncle, Wesley Jordan and his daughter, Jenna; and a special person he considered an aunt, Nikki. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frances Jordan and his paternal great grandmother, Naomi Trueblood. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private family graveside service at the Jordan Family Cemetery in Tyner, NC with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, PO Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23507 or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, PO Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042-4053. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jordan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
