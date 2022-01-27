Barbara Ann Chory

Barbara Ann Overman Chory
SYMONS CREEK - "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her." Prov. 31:28
Heaven received yet another faithful saint when Barbara Ann Overman Chory, 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Symons Creek, NC. She was born to George S. and Beulah White Overman on July 28, 1933 in Symons Creek, NC only a few hundred yards from where she departed this life.
She was a homemaker and a faithful, lifelong member of Symons Creek Tabernacle where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher. She spent many hours among the beautiful flowers of the gardens of her home.
"I'll Meet You In the Morning" was the song in her heart when the love of her life and husband of 69 years, Joseph Eugene Chory, Jr. passed away exactly 5 1/2 months before her. They kept that promise to each other on the morning of January 25, 2022 at 4:54 am when she entered the gates of heaven and found him waiting for her by the bright river side. She had been longing to be reunited with him and to finally see Jesus, her Savior face to face, and to kiss His nail-scarred feet.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph "Gene" Chory, III and wife Cindy, Ricky Chory and wife Sandra; two daughters, Christy Saunders and husband Jerrell all of Elizabeth City, NC and Terri Baccus and husband Donald of Hertford, NC; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Leonard Overman of Hertford, NC, George Overman and wife Judy and Leon Overman and wife Janet of Elizabeth City, NC. She charged her family and any others she spoke with to make sure to stay close to her Lord and meet her in heaven one day.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a twin son and daughter; two brothers, Walter Overman and Ray Overman, and three sisters, Rebecca Overman, Carolyn Overman Bright and Ada Overman Barco.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brandon Peters for his care and friendship over the years, as well as Patrice Harney, Anita Eason and Kenisha Lee and the nurses from Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their care, love and support.
She was a longtime supporter of St. Jude's Hospital and Samaritan's Purse. Donations may be made in her honor to Symons Creek Tabernacle, 463 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to one of the above charities.
Services will be officiated by the Rev. Roger Leggett and assisted by Rev. Davin Phillips at Twiford Memorial Chapel in Elizabeth City, NC on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 am with the burial to follow at New Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome .
The family will receive friends at the home of Gene Chory, III, 307 Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Chory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .