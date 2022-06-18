Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, called Barbara Ann Lane home at the age of 91 on June 11, 2022. Barbara passed peacefully in her sleep and is now with the love of her life, Charles Lane, to whom she was married for 62 years before his death in 2015. Barbara, the eldest daughter born to Wilfred Connor and Mary Bonnelle West, is survived by her brother Wilfred Connor (WC) West and sister, Elizabeth (Libby) West. Barbara had four children: Melissa Lane, David Lane (deceased), William Lane (Kim), and Paul Lane. She had three grandchildren: Leigh Anne (Annie) Lane and Elizabeth (Ellie) Lane (Eric Drinen), Carey Lane, and two great-grandchildren Raigan and Brooklyn Smith. Barbara was first and foremost a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. She was the fabric that held our family together and introduced the colors and patterns we now recognize as our life. An incredible lover of nature in all its beauty she supported conservation whenever possible and passed that love down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Barbara will be buried alongside her husband following a private graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider having a tree planted in her name or make a donation to the National Wildlife Federation (https://www.nwf.org/). Family and friends are invited to honor Barbara’s life on 24 July 2022 at 6:00 PM (your local time) with a moment of silence and a reading of Psalms 26. Condolences can be expressed by visiting https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/obituary/Barbara-Lane. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
