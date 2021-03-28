Heaven is more brilliant at the sudden arrival of Mrs. Barbara Barnes Sherman on Monday, March 22, 2021. A person of faith, loyal wife, devoted mother and grandmother, loving daughter, cherished friend, and dedicated educator- Barbara Sherman was only 71. Born in New Bern, North Carolina to the late William “Billy” and June Barnes, early in life she learned a value that she would hold dear and champion for generations to come, the immense importance of family.Barbara graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1967. She attended Longwood College where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and earned her Bachelor's of Arts in Education in only three years. She began her career in elementary education in Virginia Beach. Upon moving to the Outer Banks, she initially taught preschool at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church before her decades-long service as a teacher at Kitty Hawk Elementary School. Barbara’s gentle kindness and tender heart embraced every child and family. She loved every second and it showed. In more than twenty years, each lesson plan was only utilized once. Every day was an opportunity to bring out the best in her students and in herself. A person of great faith, Barbara was active in her church, treasured the scriptures, and prayed fervently for her family, friends and community. On her bedside table were her hand-written reflections on the scripture she read that morning as well as the names of several individuals she intended to encourage that day. Barbara was unwavering in her commitment to Ricky, her husband of forty eight years. Great friends at Great Bridge High eventually became a great marriage. They were inseparable. From their joint presence at every one of their grandkids games, recitals, plays or performances to their license plate, “Rick&Barb”, when you think of one, you think of both. Said simply, they shared a heart. Theirs was a true love story. They were one another’s true home.Love, by its very nature, moves out and draws in. From their love, they opened their home and their hearts to so many over the years. “Family” was a large tent for Ricky and Barbara. The cast around the Thanksgiving dinner table certainly included the obvious but often extended to others they thought may benefit from an invitation from year to year. They hosted family birthdays, Christmas and Easter dinner... with games and relays, Kentucky Derby parties, St. Patrick’s Day dinners and impromptu dinners for all occasions, and for no occasion at all. Rick and Barb knew love and they knew they wanted to share it. The loving family that cherish her many legacies include her husband, and forever love, Rick Sherman of Point Harbor, NC; her son, Greg Sherman (Cara) of Kill Devil Hills, NC and grandchildren, Maggie, Landon and Bella; her daughter Allison Brown (Scott) of Martins Point, NC and grandchildren Anna, McKenzie and Scotty; and her brothers Myers Barnes (Lorena) and Scott Barnes as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, countless extended family members, in-laws, her church family; her teaching colleagues and former students, and her dear friends. At this time, the family asks for prayers over Ricky who is in critical but stable condition as he undergoes numerous surgeries. Please also pray for Barbara’s children who face the task of grieving their mother’s loss while helping their father fight for life. We will announce plans to celebrate Barbara’s life when Rick is able to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial tributes to Dare County Education Foundation. Please leave expressions of love, sympathy, courage and hope via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.