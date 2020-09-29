Barbara Bartlett

Barbara Hartley Bartlett
CAMDEN - Barbara Hartley Bartlett, age 77, of Camden, NC gained her heavenly wings September 25, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1942 and was preceded in death by her father, Vernon E. Hartley; her mother, Annie K. Hartley; a brother, Vernon Hartley; a sister, Janice H. Burgess; and a grandson, Bartlett Faison.
She was a great seamstress, an avid gardener, loved her flowers, loved to travel, loved the beach, loved her cats and loved to laugh. She was a member of Camden United Methodist Church where she was a youth group leader and sang in the choir. Barbara studied ballroom dancing and competed locally and in the Bahamas earning many awards. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron for the 1972-1973 year. She worked for Camden Soil and Water Conservation Office and served as the District Secretary for ten years and as the bookkeeper/secretary for Bartlett Bros. Construction. She worked in the pediatric/neo-natal care unit at Chapel Hill Hospital. In 1996, she earned her NC Nurse Aide license and proudly sat with many patients until she was no longer able to work. She was very compassionate, and her patients loved her. Most importantly, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Terri Bartlett Faison and husband (Phil) of Camden; a granddaughter, Lauren M. Williams and husband (Brandon) of Elizabeth City; a granddaughter, Marla G. Faison of Camden; four great- grandchildren, Levi Parr, Avery Williams, Harper Williams and Ryder Parr; a brother, Sidney Hartley of Raleigh; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Camden United Methodist Church officiated by the Rev. Marc O'Neal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camden United Methodist Church Building Fund, 197 South NC 343, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bartlett family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.