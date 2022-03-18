Mrs. Barbara Basnight Price, of Portsmouth, VA, departed from this earthly life on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA. Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in the Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Barbara is survived by her husband, John Roland Price Sr, HTC USN Retired, one brother Claude R. Evans, 5 children, John R. Price Jr. (Shelley), Sabrina J. Cunningham (Franklin), Quincy J. Price, Lamont A. Price (Ashley), and Shanee N. Price. She has 6 granddaughters, Jazzmine Price, Kyaria Smith, Brianna Simmons, Niaya Price, Kaia Price, and Kayla Price. Two grandsons, Brandon Cunningham and Kyle Price. Finally an enormous amount of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Compassionate Services of Care and Comfort are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
