Barbara Cecilia Hettrick Dolan, 93yrs, of The Windsor of Ocala Fla. went to be with her Lord on Jan.2nd 2021. Barbara was born and raised in Elizabeth City NC where she attended Elizabeth City High School. Barbara was the daughter of the late Howard and Addie Belle Snowden Hettrick. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Leo and her brother Howard (Buddy) Hettrick, her sisters Evelyn Miserere Williams, Eleanor Hettrick Askew, Dawn Hettrick Edwards, Alice Hettrick Polity. She married Leo a Navy man and moved to Rhode Island and worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement. Barbara never had any children but she has many nieces and nephews and friends whom she treasured. Barbara loved all of them with all her heart. At this time there will be no funeral She will be missed and we pray for our family’s comfort.
