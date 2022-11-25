Barbara H. Etheridge

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected..
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, age 89, of Powells Point, NC died on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Roy Elson "Big Roy" Etheridge, in 2009. Barbara was a member of Grandy Assembly of God and was very involved over the years as a secretary, treasurer, a pianist, or in any capacity needed. She taught for 28 years at Griggs Elementary School and drove an activity bus for 25 years. Writing was a passion of Barbara’s and she published a book titled Ten Plus Two. Her greatest attribute, though, was her kindness. She is survived by a daughter, Darlene Beacham; a son, Richard Etheridge and wife, Wendy; a daughter-in-law, Karen Etheridge; grandchildren, Danielle, Dawn, Denise, Gage, Melissa, Courtney, Hunter, Ryan, Diane, Lee, and Amanda; fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Hardesty and wife Martha; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends she counted as family. She was predeceased by a son, Roy Lee Etheridge, Sr.; six sisters, Jessie Morgan, Elizabeth Wittsell, Mary Armstrong, Lillian Waff, Wilma Phillips, and Margaret Armstrong; and two brothers, Ben Hardesty and Henry Hardesty. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Grandy Assembly of God Church, 121 Augusta Drive, Grandy, NC 27939 with Pastor John Ogden officiating. Burial will be in the New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives Sunday evening from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Grandy Assembly of God Church and at other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Etheridge family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
