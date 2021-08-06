Barbara Jean Morning Reid, 75 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Elder J.C. Purkett, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A floating visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family is receiving friends at the home of her son, Stephen Dorsey, 1108 Reid Drive, Elizabeth City, N.C. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Stephen V. Dorsey of Elizabeth City, NC; one daughter, Marlo Johnson (Jeffrey) of Suffolk, VA; five grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur Morning, Jr., (Anna) of Edenton, NC and Richard Morning (Valerie) of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Willie Mae Lewis of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
