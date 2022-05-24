Barbara Lee Simpson

Our beloved Barbara Lee Stewart Simpson, age 79, of Grandy, NC went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 15, 1942 to the late John Edward Stewart and Lucy Lee Harvey Stewart, she was the loving wife of Paul Simpson for almost 50 years. She was a bus driver when her children were young and then worked for Howard County Maryland government until retirement. Barbara was very active in her church, Currituck Bible Baptist Church and loved Jesus, wanting everyone to know of His saving grace. She spent time in her sunroom doing her daily devotions and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and dog, Taffy. Traveling with her husband was one of her greatest joys. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Denise Johnson (Tom) of Mt. Airy, MD, David Simpson (Kristina) of Winchester, VA, Jeffrey Hollon (Reda) of Littleton, NC and Jamie Kewer (John) of Walkersville, MD; her twelve grandchildren, Jackie Hollon, Nathanial Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Laurie Beth Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Nick Johnson, Brent Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Andrew Simpson, Jessica Johnson, Jacob Kewer, and Brianna Simpson; and three great-grandchildren, with one on the way. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Currituck Bible Baptist Church, 6339 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, NC 27939, with Pastor Eric Rainwater officiating. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Currituck Bible Baptist Church. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Simpson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
