Barbara Owney

Barbara Jean Owney
ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Jean Owney, 87 of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence with family at her side. She was born May 14, 1934 to the late James Harrell and Elizabeth Parker Harrell and was the wife of the late Henry Clay Owney. She was employed by Mid Atlantic Christian University in their cafeteria. She was a devoted member of Towne South Church of Christ and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Barbara Jean is survived by her son, Michael Clay Owney (Sandy); daughter in law, Vickie Owney; grandchildren, Aaron Owney, Jason Owney, Courtney Smith, Miranda Brothers, Nettie Broyles, Dylan Owney and Morgan Owney; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Arlene Kay Owney; son, Lee Andrew Owney; and brothers, Jimmy Harrell and Billy Harrell.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Towne South Church of Christ officiated by Pastor Brad Griffin. Memorial donations may be made to Towne South Church of Christ, Mid Atlantic Christian University Henry Clay Owney Foundation. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Barbara Jean Owney. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.