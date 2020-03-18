Barbara Jean Johnikins Shannon
HERTFORD - Barbara Jean Johnikins Shannon, 79 of Hertford, NC departed from this earthy life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.
Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Sandra Shannon, 1647 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two children, Sandra Shannon of Elizabeth City, NC and Will Douglas Shannon, Jr., of Hertford, NC; three siblings, Vivian Hobbs and Olivia Etheridge of Elizabeth City, NC and Elbert Earl Johnikins (Beaulah) of Waterbury, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Expression of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.