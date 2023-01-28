Barbara Shimpach

Barbara L. Shimpach
RODANTHE - Barbara "Barb" Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023.
Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James "Jim" Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jane; her son-in-law, Rodger; her granddaughter, Jaera; her nephew, Brent Lynch and his family; her niece, Kirsten Lynch; and her nephew, Bryan Morrow and his family. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jim; her sister, Pat Morrow; and her parents, Esther and Frank Honnold.
Barbara's wishes were to be cremated. At her request, a private family gathering will be held in lieu of a funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of the Albemarle or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
