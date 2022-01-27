Barbara Spence

Barbara B. Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Bliven Spence, age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Born in Newport, RI on July 21, 1930, to the late William "Gidgie" Bliven and Lydia Bliven. She was the widow of William "Bill" Spence. Barbara was a member of Newland United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son, Mike Spence of Elizabeth City, NC; two daughters, Tracy Spence of Chesapeake, VA, and Beth Sanchez of Greenville; one brother, Alvin Bliven of Atlantic Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Lebruska, Daphne Forster, Jesse Spence, Lauri Krause, Patrick Gregory, John Gregory, Macy Gregory, Wesley Sanchez, Greyson Sanchez and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Robin Smith; one grandchild, Kristopher Spence; and four brothers, Burton Stafford, William Stafford, George Stafford, and Ellwood Stafford.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Koen Cemetery. The family also asks that guests wear masks and practice social distancing. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Spence family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newland United Methodist Church, c/o 1686 Morgans Corner Rd, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.