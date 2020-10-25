Barbara Jean Ralph Spencer
WESLEY CHAPEL - Barbara Jean Ralph, eldest daughter of Joseph Ralph and Clara Mae Bray of Elizabeth City, died of natural causes at Advent Health Hospital, Wesley Chapel, Florida on September 22, 2020.
Barbara was survived by her sister, Carolyn Ralph Markham of Fayetteville, NC; her children, Robert Michael Dawson, Mischelle Schrider-Jara, Scott Lawrence (US Army), daughter-in-law, Laurel Ann Lawrence, and Barbara's former husband and longtime friend, Prescott Pike Lawrence Sr.
Barbara Spencer's brothers, Joe Jr, Calvin and Norman, predeceased her.
Barbara was also survived by grandchildren: Claire Bray and her husband, Ian Huisken; Margaret Jeanne and her husband, Charlie Bogatescu; Matthew David, Katherine Elizabeth, Sgt. Michael Ervin Jara (US Army Active-Duty)and his wife, Alyssa Guthrie Jara; and Cristina Marie Lawrence Shields.; Great-grandchildren: Margot, Clotilda Bray, Thomas Bowie Schrider Huisken; and Jacob Scott Shields; her step grandchildren, Tomas, Alfred, and Kelly Distasio.
Her marriage to Rodney Wayne Spencer, blessed her with a surviving stepdaughter, Kimberly Spencer-Fenton of Hertford.
She started her education at JC Sawyer Elementary School and finished at College of the Albemarle Nursing and Extension programs. Although Barbara was not able to complete her nursing degree, she enjoyed other courses college had to offer. She was a wealth of knowledge. Barbara spent a good part of her life in the services of others as an LPN in Montgomery County, Maryland. Barbara retired from the Daily Advance, where she worked alongside her son Scott, under the late Don Hunt. Barbara was proud of her Elizabeth City family heritage that dates to the 1700s. She laid her parents to rest under the cherry tree, in front of the college and hospital. Her father's birth home was the original site of the Pine Lakes Golf and Country Club.
Home renovations, woodworking, furniture upholstery and fishing were just some of her many hobbies. She was highly competitive and was happiest playing board and card games with her family and friends.
The University of South Florida Forensic Anthropology and Applied Sciences accepted Barbara's body for donation as her lifelong final wish.
Due to Covid-19, no services are planned at this time.