Barbara Tillett

Barbara Jean Sanders Tillett
WANCHESE - Barbara Jean Sanders Tillett, 88, of Wanchese, NC passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was a faithful servant of the Lord. She loved her church, her family, and her friends. Barbara was a hard worker in her church wherever she was needed. She worked diligently in the children's department at Bethany United Methodist Church for decades. That was her pride and joy. She had so many fond memories of the time she spent with them.
Born and raised in Weeksville, she was the daughter of the late William (Willie) Thomas Sanders and Minnie Rogerson Sanders.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Larry LeGrande Tillett; a son Larry LeGrande Tillett, Jr. both of Wanchese; and a sister Rose Sanders Phillips (Gene) of Hertford.
She is survived by her son David Craig Tillett of Wanchese; a brother William (Billy) Thomas Sanders, Jr (Dianne) of Elizabeth City; and a sister Florence Sanders Overman (Bob) of Moyock. Also, survived by a daughter-in-law Martha Tillett; two step-grandsons Jake and Jamie Gibbs of Wanchese; two step-great-grandchildren Jasmine and Ethan Gibbs of Wanchese; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese, NC. A private burial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Bethany United Methodist Church building fund (PO Box 239, Wanchese, NC 27981).
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.