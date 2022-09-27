Barbara Walker Hudson, 81, left this Earth to go to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born on May 31, 1941 in her beloved village of Sligo, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Archie Walker, Sr. and Eleanor Ione Winslow Walker. She graduated from Moyock High School. She continued her education at Meredith College graduating in 1963. Later that year, she married her sweetheart, Charles Hinton Hudson, and began her teaching career. Barbara’s life was defined by love, family and giving to others – qualities that she learned from her parents. A member of Providence Baptist Church, she especially loved her time with the Acteens, the GA’s, the Youth Group and the Adult Choir. Throughout her life, Barbara was a devoted member of her community by supporting her own children and many others as they worked in the county’s 4-H program, Currituck High School Band and many other clubs. She enjoyed participating in the Extension Homemakers Club activities as well as serving as a member and officer of both the Moyock Woman’s Club and the Currituck County Historical Society. She was most well-known as a teacher at Central Elementary School in Maple, N.C. She looked on her career as a “calling” and is remembered as an educator who truly loved her students and colleagues and treated them like family. Some of her favorite things were organizing N.C. Heritage Week each Spring and working to improve students’ reading and writing skills. In 1991, she was chosen as Currituck County Teacher of the Year, an honor that meant so much to her. After retiring in 2007, she devoted her time to caring for her grandchildren, traveling with Charles, and spending time with friends. Barbara was the loving mother of Kimberley Hudson Jackson (Chuck) of Hertford, NC and Charles Walker Hudson (Julie) of Wingate, N.C. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Charles Spencer Hudson, Walker Gray Hudson, Eleanor Grace Jackson, and Seth Hudson Jackson. She is also survived by her cherished brother, Samuel A. Walker, Jr. and wife, Frances of Sligo; nephew Sam Walker III and wife Emily, of Waterlily and their children James and Caroline and grandchildren, Waylon & Harper Jane; special friends Dot Voliva and Sandra Roberts; and many Walker and Winslow family cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great nephew, Jonathan Walker. The family wishes to thank her caregivers who have become family members in the last two years: Patrice Snowden, Vanessa McGilberry, Yulanda Michelle Everett-Simpson, and Sarah Harvey (Mr. Roy). A special note of thanks goes to Maggie Dawson, NP, and her staff for their compassionate care in her later years, and Community Home Care & Hospice for their guidance and support in recent months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973 or the Camp Cale Capital Campaign, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. A funeral service was held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church in Shawboro, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Hudson family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
