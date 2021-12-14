Barbara Dawn Weatherly
BELVIDERE - Barbara Dawn Weatherly, 68 of Belvidere, NC peacefully passed Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born September 17, 1953 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Howard Wadsworth Weatherly and Catherine Cruze Weatherly. She was a retired accounting technician at the Portsmouth Coast Guard Base, a Master Gardner, and a Christian.
She is survived by two brothers, Wallace W. Weatherly, and Waddie D. Weatherly; two nieces; and five nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Weatherly family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.