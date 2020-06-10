Barbara White

Barbara Felton White

ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Felton White entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please contact the funeral home for attendance to the service. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Barbara White leaves to cherish her memories: five children, George White (Sharon), Dora Brooks (James), Carolyn Hill (Glen), Delevear White (Sharon) and Kermit White (Evelyn); five grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Rosa Tunidor and Jacqueline Poole; brother, Franklin Felton (Mary Alice); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the White family.

