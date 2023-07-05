Barry Harwood Oliver, 64, of Elizabeth City, NC, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2023. He was born on April 22, 1959, in Clinton, Iowa. Barry is preceded in death by his father, Maurice Harwood Oliver and his sister, DaNita Grey Oliver. Barry was a member of First Baptist Church, where he grew up as an active member of the youth group and was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 168, sponsored by the church. He also became an active member of the Future Farmers of America, where he held the position of President during his years at Northeastern High School. Barry was an avid fan of NCSU Wolfpack, where he maintained his membership in NCSU Alumni Association. He was known to never miss a NC State football or basketball game. Above all though, Barry will always be remembered by so many as “Coach Barry” through his love of sports and as a Youth Baseball Coach with Elizabeth City Parks and Recreation, Carolina Titans, American Legion, and Northeastern Baseball. He touched so many lives through his love of coaching. Many people would say you would never meet a nicer man. Barry loved his family wholeheartedly. He especially loved playing golf with his son Tucker and their many adventures enjoying the Outer Banks together. He coached Tucker, not only in sports, but in life as well and will always be remembered as the best dad a son could have. Barry is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Oliver, and their son Tucker Oliver. He also leaves behind his mother, Joyce Oliver, his brothers, Kelvin Courtney Oliver, James Carnie Oliver, and sister, Joy Oliver Harrell and her husband, Thomas Harrell, sister-in-law, Gwen Hooper, as well as his nephews and nieces, Owen Hooper, Madison Miller, and Sydney Miller. Barry also leaves behind a special group of friends, “The Boys”, who were like brothers to him, Norman Watts, Larry Sawyer, Garry Sawyer, Bret Boslau, and Wayne White. Barry was a proud alumni of North Carolina State University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. His professional journey led him to a fulfilling career as a Buyer for TCOM, providing the most reliable aerostat systems worldwide. Barry dedicated many years of hard work and commitment. His contributions to the company were greatly valued and appreciated by his colleagues. A funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Elizabeth City, with Donald Waltz officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Westlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation at Twiford Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the following organizations, NCSU Agriculture and Resources Economics Enhancement Fund, http://givencsu.edu/cals, American Cancer Society, https://donate/cancer.org, and Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Oliver family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.