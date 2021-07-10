Barry William Pollard, Sr., age 81, of Moyock, NC died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Chesapeake, VA. Born in Canonsburg, PA on June 25, 1940 to the late William Pollard and Margaret Campbell Pollard, he was the husband of Rose Marie Kausek Pollard of the home. Mr. Pollard was a retired Police Officer and was a member of the American Legion. He was a volunteer fireman and of the Russian Orthodox faith, attending St. John’s. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Stacey Paskert (Ted) of FL and Lorie Ann Porfeli of FL and Joann Ross of OH; his sons, Barry W. Pollard, Jr. of NC; Gregory Ross (Amy) of PA and Michael Ross (Robin) of PA; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Pollard family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.