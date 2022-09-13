Belinda Lou (Edwards) Markham

Belinda Edwards Markham, 73, of 113 Chappell Gardens Drive, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Markham was born in Pasquotank County on September 2, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Curtis Fearing Edwards, Sr. and Alma Perkins Edwards. The co-owner and operator of R & B Cleaning Services, many may remember her for providing daycare services to many children in the community. Other enjoyments included supporting local churches and charities in the community in any way she could be of help. Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Ronald Clay Markham, Sr.; a daughter, Pat Ambrose (husband, Dougie) of Elizabeth City; a son, Ronald Clay Markham, Jr. (wife, Glenna) of South Mills; two sisters, Kathy Edwards of Elizabeth City and Myrtis Marriner of South Mills; a brother, Curtis Edwards, Jr. of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Michael Swindell (wife, Mara), Matthew Ambrose, and Curtis and Allie Markham; and three great-grandchildren, Maleia and Mikala Swindell, and Waylon Markham. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Forest Park Church, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by the Rev. James Harrington. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, or to the Salvation Army, 600 N. Hughes Blvd, both in Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.