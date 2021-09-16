Benita V. Herring age 45 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. The words of comfort will be delivered by Bishop Aleus Lee. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Professional Services are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
