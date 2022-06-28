Benjamin Earl Owens, 79, of Hurdletown Road, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 in Perquimans County as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Mr. Owens was born in Perquimans County on December 1, 1942, and was the son of the late Benjamin Octavius Owens and Marie Forehand Owens Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leigh Williams Owens; his daughter, Tammy Dobie Owens; sister, Lois Jenkins; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Owens; and by his step-father, Herbert Anderson. A retired long distance truck driver, he was a member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting. A Navy veteran having served aboard the USS Ranger (CV-61) in the Vietnam War, he enjoyed membership in the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion, the William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 of Veterans of Foreign Wars, and with Disabled American Veterans. An avid sports fan, he especially loved attending and watching both area high school sports and Edenton Steamers baseball. Surviving is his sister, Wanda Cullipher (husband, Donald) of Windsor; two brothers, Billy Owens of Edenton and Martin Owens (wife, Deborah) of Hertford; a brother-in-law, Billy Jenkins of Hickory; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Jeremy Pugh. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends joined the family Monday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at Martin and Deborah's home, 1331 Center Hill Highway, Hertford. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made either to Piney Woods Friends Meeting, 118 Piney Woods Road, Belvidere, NC 27919, or to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
