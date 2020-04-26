Benjamin Lilly

Benjamin Allen Lilly
ELIZABETH CITY - Benjamin Allen Lilly, age 31, of Mt. Hermon Church Road, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Elizabeth City on June 22, 1988 to Brian Keith Lilly, Sr. and Donna Boyce Lilly, he worked for Under Cutters Tree Service. He loved to hunt, fish, and play softball, and was a former member of Turnpike Hunt Club.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, daughter, Bailey, and sons, Brent and Hunter; and a brother, Brian K. Lilly, Jr. (BJ) and his wife, Nikki, and their children, Shane and Sadie.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lilly family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.