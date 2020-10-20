Benjamine Otto Bateman, Jr.
ONANCOCK - Benjamine Otto Bateman Jr., age 71, of Onancock, Virginia, died Monday, October 12, 2020 in his home Cedar Creek Manor. He was born in Jarvisburg, N.C. on December 6, 1948 to the late Benjamine Otto Bateman and Gladys Helen Simpson Bateman.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologist during the Vietnam War; and he retired from A.T. & T. in January 1998 after thirty-one years of service.
He was predeceased by his life lifelong companion, Robert Edward McCoy, of forty-five years and his very dear close friend, Eleanor Marie "Ellie" Abaray. He is survived by two sisters, Helen Marie and husband William Clyde Munson Jr., of River Edge, NJ and Martha Jo Snowden of Maple, NC; two nephews, John Henry Snowden, III of Maple, NC, and Seth Smith and wife Emily of Chesterfield, VA. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann and husband Thomas E. Smith Jr., of Chesterfield, VA; a brother-in-law, John Henry Snowden, Jr.; and a niece, Ginger Jo Snowden.
At the request of the deceased, burial was private. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. assisted with the funeral arrangements.