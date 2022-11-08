Berline McDonald Harrell

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Berline Gussie McDonald Harrell, 95, of Hertford, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Mrs. Harrell was born in Cumberland County on November 11, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Richard Clarence and Gussie Davis McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert White Harrell, Sr.; a sister, and by three brothers. A homemaker, she was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church and had been active with Perquimans County Senior Center. Surviving is her daughter, Fran Britt (Robert) of Wilson; three sons, Robert Alexander of Raleigh, Randy Alexander of Garner, and Richard Alexander (Beverly) of Hertford; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Hubert's daughter, Anna; his two sons, Hubert Jr., and Joe; and their families. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Dr. John Pond. Burial will follow in Great Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.