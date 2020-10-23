Bertha Virginia Overton James
REGO PARK - Bertha Virginia Overton James, departed from this earthly life while surrounded by her loving family and friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence in Rego Park, NY. Bertha worked numerous years as a Custodian at the Belk Department Store in Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her children, Luther James, Jr., (Sarah) of Elizabeth City, NC, Lillie Porter of Rego Park, NY, Doris Butts of Brooklyn, NY and Stevie James (Delores) of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two siblings, Rosie Banks of Hertford, NC and Charles Overton of Hertford, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Life Celebration Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing of her earthly remains will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her earthly frame will rest at the close of the day in the Galatia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hertford, NC.
We are still reserving all COVID-19 restrictions and we ask that you would adhere to the social distancing along with the facial coverings.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.