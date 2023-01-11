Bettie Barnes

Bettie Eason Barnes
BARCO - Our Mama, Bettie Eason Barnes, 80, of Shortcut Road, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in her home, which her children had recently built for her.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 1:52 am
Mrs. Barnes was born in the Newland community of Pasquotank County on February 18, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Augustus Eason and Eugenia Combs Eason Castellow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward "Jr." Barnes, Jr., a daughter, Phyllis B. Miller; a son, Robert F. Barnes, Sr.; a grandson, Stephen Spruill; a granddaughter, Nikki Barnes; three sons-in-law, Rhett Miller, Charles Spruill, Jr., and John Harris; and by her two brothers, Ed Liverman and Ray Eason.
Employed in the sewing industry, she had worked with both Supak Company and Seventeen South Garment Company. A longtime paramedic, she had served the communities of Currituck County and then Dare County, finally returning back to Currituck County where she had retired. Other employment enjoyed for many years was with Unique Upholstery having been with the company from its beginning until her recent illness.
Surviving are her three daughters, Sue Barnes Farlow (Jim), Rita Barnes Sauls (Randy), and Nan Barnes Haislip (Sam); a son, James Edward "Buddy" Barnes, III (Loretta); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
