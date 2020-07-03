Betty Jean Cross
EDENTON - Betty Jean Cross, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1938 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Forrest and Dorothy Cross. She longtime resident of Chowan River Nursing & Rehab, where the compassionate staff provided her and her mother, with many years of excellent care. Betty's simple view on life always made you feel better; and helped you realize that life doesn't have to be so serious and complicated.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley C. Parker and her husband Wilbur of Richmond, VA; a nephew, Gary Parker and his wife Susan of Flemington, NJ; a niece, Virginia Parker of Richmond, VA; a nephew, Carey Parker and his wife Tamara; two great nephews, Cameron and Caleb; and a great niece, Caroline.
A service will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Suffolk, VA. Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701 is handling these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com.