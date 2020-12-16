Betty Gail Chappell Sawyer, 71, of Dobbs Street, Hertford, formerly of Belvidere, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chesapeake, VA., after a brief illness. Born in Pasquotank County in 1949, she was the daughter of Juanita Virginia Spivey Chappell of Hertford and the late Gailey Lee Chappell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, C.W. “Trey” Overton, III. A member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, she was a devoted caretaker to her mother, of the home, as well as a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Besides her mother, she is survived by a son, Thomas Wayne “Buddy” Sawyer (Amy) of Belvidere, and daughters, Lisa Gail Sawyer Jackson (Sean) of Cary and Lori Leigh Sawyer Haines (Caleb) of Elizabeth City. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Thomas Christopher Sawyer and Matthew James Sawyer, Dylan Sinclair Jackson and Effie Dare Jackson, and Riley Hunter Haines; two great-granddaughters, Paisley Marie Sawyer and Bailey Lynn Sawyer; by her sisters, Peggy Lynn Spruill (Billy) of Winfall and Vicki Leigh Overton (C.W.) of Belvidere, as well as two nieces, Melanie Shoaf (Chris) of Hertford, and Amy Comoroski (Steven) of Winfall. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Arlene (Bobby) Weeks of Southern Shores. A private graveside service to celebrate Betty's gracious and loving spirit will be held on Thursday in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastors Lonnie Coker and Michael Haines. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held. However, friends my visit with the family at her son's home, 124 Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere. Safety protocols including masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed for both the service and times of visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .