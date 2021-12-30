Betty Kight

Betty Marie Pell Kight
NAMPA, ID - Betty Marie Pell Kight of Nampa, ID, formerly of Shawboro, NC, died December 27, 2021. She was born August 14, 1945 to the late Paul Edward Pell, Sr. and Cornie S. Pell. She was the wife of Joseph Weldon (Buddy) Kight, Sr. for fifty-five years.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her daughter, Paula K. Drake (Dan); five grandchildren, Jessica Ivie (Shane), Holley Franson of Nampa, ID, Adam Kight, and Jonah Kight of Nashville, TN, Jacob Kight of Norfolk VA; former son-in-law, Michael Franson, Nampa, ID; former daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bache, Leesburg, VA; sister-in-law, Joan Markham (Douglas), Shawboro, NC; sister, Sally P. Morris (Aubrey), Elizabeth City, NC; aunt, Gladys C. Stallings, Belvidere, NC; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Weldon Kight, Jr.; sister, Ella P. Stallings; and brother, Paul E. Pell, Jr.
A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family of Mrs. Kight. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.