Betty Knight

Betty H. Knight
TYNER - Betty Louise Hamilton Knight, 78, of 455 B Wingfield Road, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in her home where she was surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Knight was born in Charlotte on May 5, 1941 and was the daughter of the late James Marion and Helen King Hamilton. Retired from the Golden Corral Restaurant chain, since moving to the Tyner community, she was a faithful member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, the Aurelia Leary Sunday School Class, and the Foy Farmer WMU Circle. For over 54 years Betty worked in the nurseries of the various churches where she and her family worshipped.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Stephen Haywood Knight; two daughters, Sharon Louise Gronendyke and husband, Tim, of Kenly and Kimberly Elizabeth Norris and husband, Charlie, of Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Dewey Ralph Knight and wife, Susan, of Collinsville, VA; a sister, Margaret Oliver, and a brother, James F. "Freddy" Hamilton, both of Charlotte. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the mandated restrictions and health precautions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for everyone when the aforementioned restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980, and designated for use in the Children's Ministries.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.