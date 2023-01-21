Betty Lou Griffin

Betty Lou Trueblood Griffin, age 89, of Hertford, NC died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. Born in Winfall, NC on January 31, 1933 to the late Clinton Nathan Trueblood, Sr. and Bertie Graham Hurdle, she was the widow of Elwood Dixon Griffin. A member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, the Senior Citizens Chorus of Perquimans, and the Women of the Moose, Betty loved flower gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Swanson, and her son-in-law, light of her life, Jeff Swanson; a sister, Phyllis T. Harris; sisters-in-law, Caroline Trueblood and Elaine Trueblood; and her faithful canine companion of 17 years, Snuggles. She was predeceased by her sisters, Cleo Walker, Elizabeth Clayton, Dorothy Spruill, and Joanna Kirby and her brothers, Ricky Trueblood, Phillip Trueblood, Clinton Trueblood, William Trueblood, and Jack Trueblood. The family would like to give a special thanks to Community Home Care and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church or The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans, 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Griffin family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
