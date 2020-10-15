Betty Savage

Betty Lou Rogerson Savage
WILLIAMSTON - Betty Lou Rogerson Savage passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry G. Savage earlier on the same day. Holding hands, they met their Lord and Savior together.
Betty Lou was born in Martin County on June 6, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Theodore R. Rogerson and Ida Lee Rogerson. She grew up on the family farm in the Bear Grass Community with her parents and her brothers, the late Jessie N. Rogerson and Harry Lee Rogerson.
Betty graduated from Bear Grass High School in 1953 where she excelled in her studies and enjoyed being Chief Cheerleader and "Miss Bear Grass"in her senior year. Shortly after graduation from high school, she married the love of her life, Jerry G. Savage. She and Jerry celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on May 31, 2020.
Betty is survived by her four children, Jeri Lou S. Griffin, Mike Savage and wife Debbie, Pam Ross and husband Mark, all of Williamston and son Tony Savage of Fredericksburg, Va. and daughter-in-law Tammy M. Savage of Richmond, Va.; Grandchildren, Hope S. Lilley and husband David, Doug Savage and wife Chellie, Lauren Savage, Abby Griffin Peele and husband Josey, Whit Ross and wife Katie, and Brett Ross and girlfriend Rachel.; Great Grandchildren, Gage Savage, Mason Revels, Emmett Revels, Emmaline Peele, Meredith Blake Ross and Kody White; a great-great-grandchild, Kash White; a niece, Dr. Lisa Rogerson and nephews Glenn Rogerson, Ted and Ken Savage. Also a special "adopted sister", Linda Nicholson.
Betty retired from Martin County Social Services and was an active member of the Social Services Retirement club. She was a member of Reddick's Grove Baptist Church and the Genesis Circle.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Martin Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her memory to: Reddick's Grove Baptist Church C/O Dalton Waters, 4045 Holly Springs Road, Williamston, N.C.27892. Online condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneralhome.com.