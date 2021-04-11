Betty Tynes Pietsch passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 with her husband, Vincent, by her side at their home in Venice, Florida. She had bravely battled a rare degenerative disease for several years. She was a member of Colonial Baptist Church of Venice. Betty was born on October 2, 1931, in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Virginia Scellato Lowe and Parker Lee Tynes. She graduated from Granby High School and spent most of her working career as a valued civil servant at CINCLANT Headquarters. After retirement, she sold real estate. Betty and her husband spent the next twenty years of retirement in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. There they enjoyed their love of fishing and spent many hours helping out at the Beach Bowling Center where Betty excelled at competitive bowling. She loved entertaining family and friends at their home where many fond memories were created. Betty will be missed for her warm smile, competitive drive, strength of character, sense of fun and her amazing spirit of hospitality by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa L.(Roger) Adams; and her brother John P. (Paula) Tynes. She is survived by her husband of almost thirty-nine years, Vincent P. Pietsch; her brother, Thomas L. (Chrissy) Tynes of North Port, FL; her daughter, Arlene J. (Larry) Howe of Ascoli Piceno, Italy; grandchildren Kevin H. Rowe-Jacobs, Daniella L. Adams and Arianna F. Adams; and great-grandchildren Kayleigh M. Russell and Roger Walter Russell, Jr. all of El Cajon, CA. Betty did not like the word “step” because she considered the following children her family: Teri (Jim) Bird of Powells Point, NC; Cindy Raney of Norfolk, VA; Michael (Janet) Pietsch of Sleepy Hollow, NY; Ken (Renee) Pietsch of Newport News, VA; Vince (Suzanne) Pietsch of Chesapeake, VA; Tony (Tammy) Pietsch of Milton, FL; Laura Pietsch of Grandy, NC; plus 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a large loving family of nieces, nephews and other relatives too numerous to include. That’s a lot of love. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota in Betty’s honor. She is being interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.