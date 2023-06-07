Bettye Courtney Harris Meiggs, 91, longstanding resident of Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, NC, joined our loving Creator on May 28, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Longwood, Florida, where she lived the last three years. She was born October 2, 1931 in Newland, NC, to Gertrude Jones Harris and Jordan Clarence Harris. Bettye wed Raymond Meiggs, July 6, 1951, and were married and best friends for sixty-five years, until his death in 2016. After graduating from Pasquotank High School, Bettye attended Chowan College, and then worked in Greenville, NC while Raymond completed his education at East Carolina University. She was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, NC, Tarboro, NC, and Hertford, NC. While she had several paid positions, her calling was in volunteering and stewardship. Bettye was involved in teaching reading skills to disadvantaged children, volunteering at Meals on Wheels and Open Door Food Pantry. She was a constant companion to the elderly in her local communities. Bettye was a very active member of Murfreesboro United Methodist Church, St. James Methodist Church (Tarboro, NC), and Hertford United Methodist Church. She was a fixture at Sunday School and a member of numerous church committees. Bettye loved to bake and her lemon and caramel cakes and cheese straws were a favorite of family, friends, and church auctions. Bettye is survived by two children, Sheree Freid (Gene) of Longwood, FL, and Ken Meiggs (Lisa) of Camden, NC; three grandchildren, Joshua Freid, Ashley Revelle (Allen), Ken Meiggs, Jr. (Aly), Shannon Meiggs; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Victoria, Grayson, Harlee, and Layne. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Jordan Clarence Harris, Jr., and William Walton Harris. A funeral service/Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm, at Hertford United Methodist Church, Hertford, NC, officiated by Pastor Gene Tyson. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St, Hertford, NC 27944 or the Raymond and Bettye Meiggs Scholarship Endowment Fund, c/o Office of Advancement, Chowan University, One University Place, Murfreesboro, NC 27855. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Meiggs Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
